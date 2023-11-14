WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Michigan Judge Rules Former President Trump Can Stay On Primary Ballot, Rejecting Challenge Under Insurrection Clause

By News Desk
November 14, 2023 4:51PM EST
DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan judge has ruled that former President Donald Trump will remain on the state’s primary ballot.

Court of Claims Judge James Robert Redford said in an order released Tuesday that Trump has followed state procedure to qualify for the ballot and that a clause in the Constitution can’t be used to disqualify him.

Activists had sued to force Michigan’s secretary of state to bar Trump from the ballot.

They pointed to a section of the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment that prohibits a person from running for federal office if they have engaged in insurrection.

A Trump campaign spokesman said the cases are an attempt to “deny the American people the right to choose their next president.”

