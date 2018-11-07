Michigan Governorship Swings Back to Democrats

Gretchen Whitmer brings her campaign for governor to downtown Bay City Tuesday. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Gretchen Whitmer won the race for Michigan governor on Tuesday and Debbie Stabenow won a fourth term in the Senate as the Democratic Party took aim at the Republican Party’s hold on most statewide offices with a slate of female candidates.

Whitmer pledged to fix the state’s damn roads and reverse a retirement tax, while her opponent, Bill Schuette, had hoped a solid economy would convince voters to stick with a Republican. GOP Gov. Rick Snyder couldn’t run because he reached a two-term limit. Stabenow turned aside a challenge from Republican John James, a businessman and Iraq War veteran who was making his first bid for political office.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow

 

