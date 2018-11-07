Michigan Governorship Swings Back to Democrats

Gretchen Whitmer won the race for Michigan governor on Tuesday and Debbie Stabenow won a fourth term in the Senate as the Democratic Party took aim at the Republican Party’s hold on most statewide offices with a slate of female candidates.

Whitmer pledged to fix the state’s damn roads and reverse a retirement tax, while her opponent, Bill Schuette, had hoped a solid economy would convince voters to stick with a Republican. GOP Gov. Rick Snyder couldn’t run because he reached a two-term limit. Stabenow turned aside a challenge from Republican John James, a businessman and Iraq War veteran who was making his first bid for political office.