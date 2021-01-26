Michigan Governor to Deliver State of the State Address
(AP Photo/David Eggert, File)
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her third State of the State address Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. in Lansing. Instead of speaking before a joint session of the Michigan Legislature as Michigan governors usually do, the address will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Whitmer will speak from her office in the Capitol. The speech typically gives highlights of the past year and looks ahead to goals and challenges for the coming year.
The governor’s address will be broadcast live on WSGW-AM 790 at 7:00 p.m.