      Weather Alert

Michigan Governor to Deliver State of the State Address

Ann Williams
Jan 26, 2021 @ 4:22pm
(AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her third State of the State address Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. in Lansing. Instead of speaking before a joint session of the Michigan Legislature as Michigan governors usually do,  the address will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Whitmer will speak from her office in the Capitol. The speech typically gives highlights of the past year and looks ahead to goals and challenges for the coming year.

The governor’s address will be broadcast live on WSGW-AM 790 at 7:00 p.m.

Popular Posts
Bay City Government Launches New Citizen Reporting Tool
Wisconsin Man Accused of Ramming State Police Vehicle, Fleeing Police Arraigned
Two Treated for Smoke Inhalation in Midland Kitchen Fire
Woman Dies In Port Austin Fire
Michigan Indoor Dining Reopens February 1
Sports News