Michigan DNR Cancels Sturgeon Fishing Season

Six Michigan sturgeon will stay swimming after this weekend as the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has called off the Black Lake sturgeon fishing season.

The season would have started at 8:00 a.m. Saturday and lasted until six fish had been harvested. However, the DNR says a lack of ice on Black Lake in the northern Lower Peninsula could lead to unsafe conditions for anglers, and would interfere with officials’ ability to track the number of fish taken, possibly resulting in excessive harvesting.

This is the first time the Black Lake sturgeon season has been canceled. The DNR says it isn’t known yet whether the cancellation will affect next year’s harvest limit.