Michigan COVID-19 Numbers for Sunday
source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake
The state of Michigan reported 31,424 confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, April 19, with 2,391 deaths from the disease.
In Saginaw County, there are 404 cases with 24 deaths. Bay County has 82 with two deaths, Midland County 45 cases with two deaths and Isabella County numbers are at 52 cases and seven deaths.
In the Thumb, Tuscola County has 61 cases with 11 deaths and Huron County has 10 cases with no reported deaths.
Genesee County reported 1,240 cases of COVID-19 and 115 deaths.
As of last Friday, 3,237 people have recovered from the disease in Michigan.