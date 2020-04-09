Michigan COVID-19 Death Toll Over 1,000
source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake
The number of people who’ve died from the coronavirus in Michigan is now over 1,000. As of Thursday afternoon, the death toll stands at 1,076. There have been 21,504 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, most of them in the southeastern part of the state, with the highest numbers in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.
In Saginaw County, confirmed cases have reached 205 with 7 deaths. Bay County counts 42 cases and Midland county has had 28.
One person has also died in Midland County. Below is some of the data state health officials released on Thursday. For a more complete look, visit the state website: www.michigan.gov/coronavirus
This information is updated daily at 3 p.m., with COVID-19 results included as of 10 a.m.
Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County updated 4/9/2020
|County
|Cases
|Reported Deaths
|Allegan
|18
|
|Antrim
|6
|
|Arenac
|4
|
|Barry
|7
|
|Bay
|42
|
|Berrien
|80
|2
|Branch
|24
|1
|Calhoun
|57
|1
|Cass
|10
|1
|Charlevoix
|9
|
|Cheboygan
|10
|1
|Chippewa
|1
|
|Clare
|2
|
|Clinton
|85
|1
|Crawford
|5
|1
|Delta
|9
|1
|Detroit City
|6061
|275
|Dickinson
|3
|1
|Eaton
|69
|3
|Emmet
|16
|2
|Genesee
|755
|48
|Gladwin
|4
|
|Gogebic
|3
|1
|Grand Traverse
|15
|3
|Gratiot
|6
|
|Hillsdale
|64
|6
|Houghton
|1
|
|Huron
|5
|
|Ingham
|222
|3
|Ionia
|13
|1
|Iosco
|4
|1
|Isabella
|28
|2
|Jackson
|131
|4
|Kalamazoo
|74
|6
|Kalkaska
|10
|2
|Kent
|233
|9
|Lapeer
|77
|5
|Leelanau
|4
|
|Lenawee
|39
|
|Livingston
|181
|2
|Luce
|1
|
|Mackinac
|4
|
|Macomb
|2783
|165
|Manistee
|9
|
|Marquette
|18
|2
|Mason
|1
|
|Mecosta
|9
|1
|Midland
|28
|1
|Missaukee
|1
|1
|Monroe
|165
|1
|Montcalm
|19
|1
|Muskegon
|53
|4
|Newaygo
|3
|
|Oakland
|4247
|246
|Oceana
|3
|1
|Ogemaw
|3
|
|Osceola
|3
|
|Oscoda
|3
|
|Otsego
|29
|2
|Ottawa
|59
|1
|Presque Isle
|1
|
|Roscommon
|8
|
|Saginaw
|205
|7
|Sanilac
|21
|2
|Schoolcraft
|1
|
|Shiawassee
|31
|
|St Clair
|162
|4
|St Joseph
|18
|
|Tuscola
|36
|3
|Van Buren
|18
|1
|Washtenaw
|637
|15
|Wayne
|4032
|229
|Wexford
|7
|
|Other*
|290
|4
|Unknown
|78
|1
|Out of State
|131
|1
|Totals
|21504
|1076