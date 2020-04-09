Michigan COVID-19 Death Toll Over 1,000

      Breaking News
Ann Williams
Apr 9, 2020 @ 5:54pm
The number of people who’ve died from the coronavirus in Michigan is now over 1,000. As of Thursday afternoon, the death toll stands at 1,076. There have been 21,504 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, most of them in the southeastern part of the state, with the highest numbers in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

In Saginaw County, confirmed cases have reached 205 with 7 deaths. Bay County counts 42 cases and Midland county has had 28.
One person has also died in Midland County. Below is some of the data state health officials released on Thursday. For a more complete look, visit the state website: www.michigan.gov/coronavirus

This information is updated daily at 3 p.m., with COVID-19 results included as of 10 a.m.

Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County updated 4/9/2020
County Cases Reported Deaths
Allegan 18
Antrim 6
Arenac 4
Barry 7
Bay 42
Berrien 80 2
Branch 24 1
Calhoun 57 1
Cass 10 1
Charlevoix 9
Cheboygan 10 1
Chippewa 1
Clare 2
Clinton 85 1
Crawford 5 1
Delta 9 1
Detroit City 6061 275
Dickinson 3 1
Eaton 69 3
Emmet 16 2
Genesee 755 48
Gladwin 4
Gogebic 3 1
Grand Traverse 15 3
Gratiot 6
Hillsdale 64 6
Houghton 1
Huron 5
Ingham 222 3
Ionia 13 1
Iosco 4 1
Isabella 28 2
Jackson 131 4
Kalamazoo 74 6
Kalkaska 10 2
Kent 233 9
Lapeer 77 5
Leelanau 4
Lenawee 39
Livingston 181 2
Luce 1
Mackinac 4
Macomb 2783 165
Manistee 9
Marquette 18 2
Mason 1
Mecosta 9 1
Midland 28 1
Missaukee 1 1
Monroe 165 1
Montcalm 19 1
Muskegon 53 4
Newaygo 3
Oakland 4247 246
Oceana 3 1
Ogemaw 3
Osceola 3
Oscoda 3
Otsego 29 2
Ottawa 59 1
Presque Isle 1
Roscommon 8
Saginaw 205 7
Sanilac 21 2
Schoolcraft 1
Shiawassee 31
St Clair 162 4
St Joseph 18
Tuscola 36 3
Van Buren 18 1
Washtenaw 637 15
Wayne 4032 229
Wexford 7
Other* 290 4
Unknown 78 1
Out of State 131 1
Totals 21504 1076
