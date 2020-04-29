Michigan COVID-19 Cases Top 40,000
(source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake)
After 1,137 new cases were added Wednesday, the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Michigan stood at 40,399. The state has had 3,670 people die from the virus, including 103 added to the total on Wednesday. The number of people who’ve now recovered from the virus in Michigan is at 8,342.
Saginaw County cases now total 632, and 56 deaths. Bay County is at 142 cases and 4 deaths. Five people have now died in Midland County, including one added on Wednesday. The total number of positive cases in Midland County stands at 59.
For a complete look at COVID-19 data in Michigan, visit the state’s website: https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163_98173—,00.html