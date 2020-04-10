      Breaking News
Governor Whitmer Extends, Expands “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order

Michigan COVID-19 Cases Still Rising

Ann Williams
Apr 10, 2020 @ 3:33pm
The State of Michigan is reporting just over 200 new deaths from coronavirus in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of people who’ve died from the virus to 1,281. The total number of confirmed cases in Michigan is now at 22,783. That’s 1,279 new cases in one day.

Saginaw County cases are up to 240, with 9 deaths. Midland County has had 28 cases and one death, while there have been 48 cases in Bay County.  Tuscola County has now had 5 deaths from COVID-19 and 41 confirmed cases.

The Saginaw County Health Department reports 13 people have recovered from the virus.

Below is data from the State of Michigan. To see more, visit :   https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163_98173—,00.html

This information is updated daily at 3 p.m., with COVID-19 results included as of 10 a.m.

Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County updated 4/10/2020
County Cases Reported Deaths
Allegan 19
Antrim 6
Arenac 4
Barry 7
Bay 48
Berrien 88 2
Branch 25 2
Calhoun 65 1
Cass 12 1
Charlevoix 10
Cheboygan 10 1
Chippewa 1 1
Clare 3 1
Clinton 90 3
Crawford 5 1
Delta 9 1
Detroit City 6218 327
Dickinson 3 1
Eaton 69 4
Emmet 17 2
Genesee 828 57
Gladwin 4
Gogebic 4 1
Grand Traverse 16 3
Gratiot 6
Hillsdale 70 6
Houghton 1
Huron 5
Ingham 239 3
Ionia 14 2
Iosco 4 1
Isabella 37 2
Jackson 140 4
Kalamazoo 77 7
Kalkaska 10 2
Kent 250 13
Lapeer 87 6
Leelanau 4
Lenawee 39
Livingston 196 3
Luce 1
Mackinac 4
Macomb 2973 197
Manistee 9
Marquette 21 2
Mason 1
Mecosta 11 1
Menominee 1
Midland 28 1
Missaukee 1 1
Monroe 174 4
Montcalm 20 1
Muskegon 57 4
Newaygo 4
Oakland 4511 282
Oceana 3 1
Ogemaw 3
Osceola 3
Oscoda 3
Otsego 29 2
Ottawa 61 1
Presque Isle 2
Roscommon 8
Saginaw 240 9
Sanilac 23 2
Schoolcraft 1
Shiawassee 34
St Clair 179 4
St Joseph 20
Tuscola 41 5
Van Buren 20 1
Washtenaw 659 15
Wayne 4321 282
Wexford 7
MDOC* 335 5
FCI** 14
Unknown 84 2
Out of State 137 1
Total  22783 1281
