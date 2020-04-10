Michigan COVID-19 Cases Still Rising
source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake
The State of Michigan is reporting just over 200 new deaths from coronavirus in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of people who’ve died from the virus to 1,281. The total number of confirmed cases in Michigan is now at 22,783. That’s 1,279 new cases in one day.
Saginaw County cases are up to 240, with 9 deaths. Midland County has had 28 cases and one death, while there have been 48 cases in Bay County. Tuscola County has now had 5 deaths from COVID-19 and 41 confirmed cases.
The Saginaw County Health Department reports 13 people have recovered from the virus.
Below is data from the State of Michigan. To see more, visit : https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163_98173—,00.html
Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County updated 4/10/2020
|County
|Cases
|Reported Deaths
|Allegan
|19
|
|Antrim
|6
|
|Arenac
|4
|
|Barry
|7
|
|Bay
|48
|
|Berrien
|88
|2
|Branch
|25
|2
|Calhoun
|65
|1
|Cass
|12
|1
|Charlevoix
|10
|
|Cheboygan
|10
|1
|Chippewa
|1
|1
|Clare
|3
|1
|Clinton
|90
|3
|Crawford
|5
|1
|Delta
|9
|1
|Detroit City
|6218
|327
|Dickinson
|3
|1
|Eaton
|69
|4
|Emmet
|17
|2
|Genesee
|828
|57
|Gladwin
|4
|
|Gogebic
|4
|1
|Grand Traverse
|16
|3
|Gratiot
|6
|
|Hillsdale
|70
|6
|Houghton
|1
|
|Huron
|5
|
|Ingham
|239
|3
|Ionia
|14
|2
|Iosco
|4
|1
|Isabella
|37
|2
|Jackson
|140
|4
|Kalamazoo
|77
|7
|Kalkaska
|10
|2
|Kent
|250
|13
|Lapeer
|87
|6
|Leelanau
|4
|
|Lenawee
|39
|
|Livingston
|196
|3
|Luce
|1
|
|Mackinac
|4
|
|Macomb
|2973
|197
|Manistee
|9
|
|Marquette
|21
|2
|Mason
|1
|
|Mecosta
|11
|1
|Menominee
|1
|
|Midland
|28
|1
|Missaukee
|1
|1
|Monroe
|174
|4
|Montcalm
|20
|1
|Muskegon
|57
|4
|Newaygo
|4
|
|Oakland
|4511
|282
|Oceana
|3
|1
|Ogemaw
|3
|
|Osceola
|3
|
|Oscoda
|3
|
|Otsego
|29
|2
|Ottawa
|61
|1
|Presque Isle
|2
|
|Roscommon
|8
|
|Saginaw
|240
|9
|Sanilac
|23
|2
|Schoolcraft
|1
|
|Shiawassee
|34
|
|St Clair
|179
|4
|St Joseph
|20
|
|Tuscola
|41
|5
|Van Buren
|20
|1
|Washtenaw
|659
|15
|Wayne
|4321
|282
|Wexford
|7
|
|MDOC*
|335
|5
|FCI**
|14
|
|Unknown
|84
|2
|Out of State
|137
|1
|Total
|22783
|1281