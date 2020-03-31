Michigan COVID-19 Cases Rise to 7,615
source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake
Cases of COVID-19 in Michigan increased by more than a thousand between Monday, March 30 and Tuesday, March 31. State health officials report the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases total 7,615. The death toll stands at 259.
The hardest hit parts of the state continue to be Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. Saginaw County’s confirmed cases are up to 51. There are 10 in Midland County and 9 in Bay County. Genesee County now has 185 cases and 7 deaths.
The data below is from the state website: michigan.gov/coronavirus
This information is updated daily at 3 p.m., with COVID-19 results included as of 10 a.m..
Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
| County
|Cases
|Deaths
| Allegan
|3
|
| Antrim
|3
|
| Arenac
|1
|
| Barry
|2
|
| Bay
|9
|
| Berrien
|35
|1
| Branch
|2
|
| Calhoun
|17
|
| Cass
|4
|1
| Charlevoix
|4
|
| Cheboygan
|1
|
| Chippewa
|1
|
| Clare
|1
|
| Clinton
|24
|
| Crawford
|1
|
| Delta
|1
|
| Detroit City
|2080
|75
| Eaton
|21
|
| Emmet
|5
|
| Genesee
|185
|7
| Gladwin
|2
|
| Gogebic
|2
|1
| Grand Traverse
|7
|
| Gratiot
|3
|
| Hillsdale
|14
|1
| Houghton
|1
|
| Huron
|3
|
| Ingham
|91
|
| Ionia
|4
|
| Iosco
|1
|
| Isabella
|6
|1
| Jackson
|47
|1
| Kalamazoo
|24
|1
| Kalkaska
|7
|1
| Kent
|108
|1
| Lapeer
|8
|
| Leelanau
|1
|
| Lenawee
|18
|
| Livingston
|80
|2
| Macomb
|853
|38
| Manistee
|1
|
| Marquette
|4
|
| Mecosta
|3
|1
| Midland
|10
|
| Missaukee
|1
|1
| Monroe
|49
|
| Montcalm
|5
|
| Muskegon
|18
|2
| Newaygo
|1
|
| Oakland
|1591
|70
| Oceana
|2
|
| Ogemaw
|1
|
| Osceola
|2
|
| Oscoda
|2
|
| Otsego
|19
|
| Ottawa
|31
|
| Roscommon
|1
|
| Saginaw
|51
|
| Sanilac
|7
|
| Schoolcraft
|1
|
| Shiawassee
|8
|
| St. Clair
|32
|
| St. Joseph
|4
|
| Tuscola
|9
|2
| Van Buren
|7
|
| Washtenaw
|305
|7
| Wayne
|1655
|45
| Wexford
|2
|
| Other*
|93
|
| Out of State
|20
|
| Total
|7615
|259
City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.
*MDOC
Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex
| Sex
|%
| Male
|49%
| Female
|50%
| Unknown
|1%
Percentage of Cases by Age
| Age
|%
| 0 to 19 years
|1%
| 20 to 29 years
|9%
| 30 to 39 years
|13%
| 40 to 49 years
|17%
| 50 to 59 years
|20%
| 60 to 69 years
|19%
| 70 to 79 years
|14%
| 80+ years
|8%
Age Data of Overall Deceased
| Average Age
|70 years
| Median Age
|71 years
| Age Range
|25-107 years