Governor Signs “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order for Michigan

Michigan COVID-19 Cases Rise to 7,615

Ann Williams
Mar 31, 2020 @ 4:29pm
source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake

Cases of COVID-19 in Michigan increased by more than a thousand between Monday, March 30 and Tuesday, March 31. State health officials report the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases total 7,615. The death toll stands at 259.

The hardest hit parts of the state continue to be Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. Saginaw County’s confirmed cases are up to 51. There are 10 in Midland County and 9 in Bay County. Genesee County now has 185 cases and 7 deaths.

The data below is from the state website:  michigan.gov/coronavirus

Michigan Data

This information is updated daily at 3 p.m., with COVID-19 results included as of 10 a.m..

Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
  County Cases Deaths
  Allegan 3
  Antrim 3
  Arenac 1
  Barry 2
  Bay 9
  Berrien 35 1
  Branch 2
  Calhoun 17
  Cass 4 1
  Charlevoix 4
  Cheboygan 1
  Chippewa 1
  Clare 1
  Clinton 24
  Crawford 1
  Delta 1
  Detroit City 2080 75
  Eaton 21
  Emmet 5
  Genesee 185 7
  Gladwin 2
  Gogebic 2 1
  Grand Traverse 7
  Gratiot 3
  Hillsdale 14 1
  Houghton 1
  Huron 3
  Ingham 91
  Ionia 4
  Iosco 1
  Isabella 6 1
  Jackson 47 1
  Kalamazoo 24 1
  Kalkaska 7 1
  Kent 108 1
  Lapeer 8
  Leelanau 1
  Lenawee 18
  Livingston 80 2
  Macomb 853 38
  Manistee 1
  Marquette 4
  Mecosta 3 1
  Midland 10
  Missaukee 1 1
  Monroe 49
  Montcalm 5
  Muskegon 18 2
  Newaygo 1
  Oakland 1591 70
  Oceana 2
  Ogemaw 1
  Osceola 2
  Oscoda 2
  Otsego 19
  Ottawa 31
  Roscommon 1
  Saginaw 51
  Sanilac 7
  Schoolcraft 1
  Shiawassee 8
  St. Clair 32
  St. Joseph 4
  Tuscola 9 2
  Van Buren 7
  Washtenaw 305 7
  Wayne 1655 45
  Wexford 2
  Other* 93
  Out of State 20
  Total 7615 259

City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

*MDOC

 

Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex
  Sex %
  Male 49%
  Female 50%
  Unknown 1%

 

 

Percentage of Cases by Age
  Age %
  0 to 19 years 1%
  20 to 29 years 9%
  30 to 39 years 13%
  40 to 49 years 17%
  50 to 59 years 20%
  60 to 69 years 19%
  70 to 79 years 14%
  80+ years 8%

 

 

Age Data of Overall Deceased
  Average Age 70 years
  Median Age 71 years
  Age Range 25-107 years

 

 

