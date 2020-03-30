Michigan COVID-19 Cases Over 5,000
source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 5,486 positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in the state. 132 deaths have been attributed to the disease.
In Saginaw County, there are 24 confirmed cases. Bay County has five, Midland County has eight and Isabella County has four. There has been one death from COVID-19 in Isabella County, which was reported over the weekend. Shiawassee County is reporting eight cases, Tuscola County has four cases with one reported death, and Huron County has three. Genesee County now stands at 127 cases with five deaths.
For the latest figures regarding the numbers of COVID-19 victims in Michigan, visit the MDHHS website. Information on how to protect yourself and stop the spread of the disease can be found.