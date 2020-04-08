Michigan COVID-19 Cases Now Above 20,000
Coronavirus cases in Michigan have surpassed the 20,000 mark. State Health Officials report a total of 20,346 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, and 959 deaths. There have been 114 deaths since Tuesday.
Saginaw County now has 6 deaths, according to state data, and a total of 186 cases. Positive cases in Bay County are up to 39, and in Midland County. 24. The first death from cornonavirus in Midland County was reported on Tuesday.
Below is a look at county-by-county data from the state’s website. To see more visit:
www.michigan.gov/coronavirus
This information is updated daily at 3 p.m., with COVID-19 results included as of 10 a.m..
Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County updated 4/8/2020
|County
|Cases
|Reported Deaths
|Allegan
|18
|
|Antrim
|6
|
|Arenac
|4
|
|Barry
|7
|
|Bay
|39
|
|Berrien
|72
|2
|Branch
|18
|1
|Calhoun
|51
|1
|Cass
|9
|1
|Charlevoix
|8
|
|Cheboygan
|10
|1
|Chippewa
|1
|
|Clare
|2
|
|Clinton
|82
|1
|Crawford
|5
|1
|Delta
|8
|
|Detroit City
|5824
|251
|Dickinson
|2
|1
|Eaton
|67
|3
|Emmet
|15
|2
|Genesee
|713
|39
|Gladwin
|4
|
|Gogebic
|3
|1
|Grand Traverse
|15
|3
|Gratiot
|5
|
|Hillsdale
|62
|4
|Houghton
|1
|
|Huron
|4
|
|Ingham
|205
|2
|Ionia
|11
|1
|Iosco
|4
|1
|Isabella
|22
|2
|Jackson
|126
|4
|Kalamazoo
|67
|6
|Kalkaska
|10
|2
|Kent
|207
|8
|Lapeer
|64
|5
|Leelanau
|4
|
|Lenawee
|36
|
|Livingston
|174
|2
|Luce
|1
|
|Mackinac
|3
|
|Macomb
|2626
|141
|Manistee
|9
|
|Marquette
|18
|2
|Mason
|1
|
|Mecosta
|8
|1
|Midland
|24
|1
|Missaukee
|1
|1
|Monroe
|152
|
|Montcalm
|18
|1
|Muskegon
|42
|4
|Newaygo
|3
|
|Oakland
|4007
|234
|Oceana
|3
|1
|Ogemaw
|3
|
|Osceola
|3
|
|Oscoda
|2
|
|Otsego
|29
|2
|Ottawa
|55
|
|Presque Isle
|1
|
|Roscommon
|6
|
|Saginaw
|186
|6
|Sanilac
|22
|2
|Schoolcraft
|1
|
|Shiawassee
|27
|
|St Clair
|140
|3
|St Joseph
|16
|
|Tuscola
|27
|2
|Van Buren
|18
|1
|Washtenaw
|610
|13
|Wayne
|3802
|195
|Wexford
|7
|
|Other*
|287
|2
|Unknown
|77
|1
|Out of State
|126
|1
|Totals
|20346
|959