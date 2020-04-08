      Breaking News
Governor Signs “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order for Michigan

Michigan COVID-19 Cases Now Above 20,000

Ann Williams
Apr 8, 2020 @ 4:20pm
source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake

Coronavirus cases in Michigan have surpassed the 20,000 mark. State Health Officials report a total of 20,346 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, and 959 deaths.  There have been 114 deaths since Tuesday.

Saginaw County now has 6 deaths, according to state data, and a total of 186 cases. Positive cases in Bay County are up to 39, and in Midland County. 24. The first death from cornonavirus in Midland County was reported on Tuesday.

Below is a look at county-by-county data from the state’s website. To see more visit:

www.michigan.gov/coronavirus

This information is updated daily at 3 p.m., with COVID-19 results included as of 10 a.m..

Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County updated 4/8/2020
County Cases Reported Deaths
Allegan 18
Antrim 6
Arenac 4
Barry 7
Bay 39
Berrien 72 2
Branch 18 1
Calhoun 51 1
Cass 9 1
Charlevoix 8
Cheboygan 10 1
Chippewa 1
Clare 2
Clinton 82 1
Crawford 5 1
Delta 8
Detroit City 5824 251
Dickinson 2 1
Eaton 67 3
Emmet 15 2
Genesee 713 39
Gladwin 4
Gogebic 3 1
Grand Traverse 15 3
Gratiot 5
Hillsdale 62 4
Houghton 1
Huron 4
Ingham 205 2
Ionia 11 1
Iosco 4 1
Isabella 22 2
Jackson 126 4
Kalamazoo 67 6
Kalkaska 10 2
Kent 207 8
Lapeer 64 5
Leelanau 4
Lenawee 36
Livingston 174 2
Luce 1
Mackinac 3
Macomb 2626 141
Manistee 9
Marquette 18 2
Mason 1
Mecosta 8 1
Midland 24 1
Missaukee 1 1
Monroe 152
Montcalm 18 1
Muskegon 42 4
Newaygo 3
Oakland 4007 234
Oceana 3 1
Ogemaw 3
Osceola 3
Oscoda 2
Otsego 29 2
Ottawa 55
Presque Isle 1
Roscommon 6
Saginaw 186 6
Sanilac 22 2
Schoolcraft 1
Shiawassee 27
St Clair 140 3
St Joseph 16
Tuscola 27 2
Van Buren 18 1
Washtenaw 610 13
Wayne 3802 195
Wexford 7
Other* 287 2
Unknown 77 1
Out of State 126 1
Totals 20346 959
