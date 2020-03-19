Michigan COVID-19 Cases Jump to 336 with Expanded Testing
A nurse holds swabs and test tube to test people for COVID-19 at a drive through station set up in the parking lot of the Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich., Monday, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Numbers released Thursday by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services include results from commercial and clinical labs, which recently began providing COVID-19 testing. Those results increased the state’s positive case count to a total of 336. There have been three deaths.
“We are pleased to announce that we are now able to provide testing results from hospitals and other entities outside of our state laboratory,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We know there were additional people in Michigan with COVID-19 that had not yet been tested. This emphasizes the need to continue to practice social distancing and other community mitigation practices to help slow the spread of this disease.”
MDDHS is receiving reports from commercial labs LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics and several clinical labs including Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, the Beaumont Hospital Network, Henry Ford Health System and the MDHHS Bureau of Laboratories (BOL).
Here’s a breakdown of Michigan COVID-19 cases:
Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
| County
|Cases
| Bay
|1
| Charlevoix
|1
| Clinton
|1
| Detroit Ciity
|75
| Eaton
|2
| Genesee
|1
| Ingham
|6
| Isabella
|1
| Jackson
|1
| Kent
|7
| Leelanau
|1
| Livingston
|1
| Macomb
|55
| Midland
|1
| Monroe
|2
| Montcalm
|1
| Oakland
|105
| Otsego
|1
| Ottawa
|1
| St. Clair
|4
| Washtenaw
|14
| Wayne
|44
| Not Reported
|10
| Total
|336
Tests
| Location
|Cumulative Tests
| MDHHS BOL
|1,557
| Hospitals
|744
| Commercial Labs
|148
| Total
|2,449
Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex
| Sex
|%
| Male
|51%
| Female
|47%
| Not Reported
|2%
Percentage of Cases by Age
| Age
|%
| 0 to 19 years
|1%
| 20 to 29 years
|10%
| 30 to 39 years
|18%
| 40 to 49 years
|19%
| 50 to 59 years
|19%
| 60 to 69 years
|18%
| 70 to 79 years
|8%
| 80+ years
|5%
| Not Reported
|2%