First Positive COVID-19 Case Confirmed in Midland County

Michigan COVID-19 Cases Jump to 336 with Expanded Testing

Ann Williams
Mar 19, 2020 @ 3:50pm
A nurse holds swabs and test tube to test people for COVID-19 at a drive through station set up in the parking lot of the Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich., Monday, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Numbers released Thursday by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services include results from commercial and clinical labs, which recently began providing COVID-19 testing. Those results increased the state’s positive case count to a total of 336. There have been three deaths.

“We are pleased to announce that we are now able to provide testing results from hospitals and other entities outside of our state laboratory,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We know there were additional people in Michigan with COVID-19 that had not yet been tested. This emphasizes the need to continue to practice social distancing and other community mitigation practices to help slow the spread of this disease.”

MDDHS is receiving reports from commercial labs LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics and several clinical labs including Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, the Beaumont Hospital Network, Henry Ford Health System and the MDHHS Bureau of Laboratories (BOL).

Here’s a breakdown of Michigan COVID-19 cases:

Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
  County Cases
  Bay 1
  Charlevoix 1
  Clinton 1
  Detroit Ciity 75
  Eaton 2
  Genesee 1
  Ingham 6
  Isabella 1
  Jackson 1
  Kent 7
  Leelanau 1
  Livingston 1
  Macomb 55
  Midland 1
  Monroe 2
  Montcalm 1
  Oakland 105
  Otsego 1
  Ottawa 1
  St. Clair 4
  Washtenaw 14
  Wayne 44
  Not Reported 10
  Total 336

 

 

Tests
  Location Cumulative Tests
  MDHHS BOL 1,557
  Hospitals 744
  Commercial Labs 148
  Total 2,449
 

Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex
  Sex %
  Male 51%
  Female 47%
  Not Reported 2%

 

 

Percentage of Cases by Age
  Age %
  0 to 19 years 1%
  20 to 29 years 10%
  30 to 39 years 18%
  40 to 49 years 19%
  50 to 59 years 19%
  60 to 69 years 18%
  70 to 79 years 8%
  80+ years 5%
  Not Reported 2%

 

 

 

