Michigan COVID-19 Cases Increase by More than 1,000
source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake
COVID-19 cases in Michigan have increased by more than 1,000 in the past day. State health officials reports Monday’s total stands at 6,498. There have been 184 deaths, most of them in Wayne County, which has the highest number of cases, followed by Oakland and
Macomb Counties.
Saginaw County now has 36 confirmed cases, while Bay and Midland Counties each have 9. Isabella and Tuscola Counties each have 5 cases and one death. Gladwin County has two cases, and in Genesee County, there have been 150 cases and 7 deaths. Below is a table from the state website showing the latest data. To view this and more information on coronavirus in Michigan, visit michigan.gov/coronavirus
This information is updated daily at 3 p.m., with COVID-19 results included as of 10 a.m..
Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
| County
|Cases
|Deaths
| Allegan
|2
|
| Antrim
|2
|
| Barry
|1
|
| Bay
|9
|
| Berrien
|32
|
| Calhoun
|17
|
| Cass
|4
|
| Charlevoix
|4
|
| Cheboygan
|1
|
| Clare
|1
|
| Clinton
|19
|
| Crawford
|1
|
| Delta
|1
|
| Detroit City
|1801
|52
| Eaton
|15
|
| Emmet
|4
|
| Genesee
|150
|7
| Gladwin
|2
|
| Gogebic
|1
|1
| Grand Traverse
|7
|
| Gratiot
|3
|
| Hillsdale
|12
|1
| Houghton
|1
|
| Huron
|3
|
| Ingham
|73
|
| Ionia
|4
|
| Iosco
|1
|
| Isabella
|5
|1
| Jackson
|37
|1
| Kalamazoo
|24
|1
| Kalkaska
|5
|
| Kent
|96
|1
| Lapeer
|6
|
| Leelanau
|1
|
| Lenawee
|15
|
| Livingston
|64
|2
| Macomb
|728
|27
| Manistee
|1
|
| Marquette
|3
|
| Mecosta
|2
|1
| Midland
|9
|
| Missaukee
|1
|1
| Monroe
|45
|
| Montcalm
|4
|
| Muskegon
|18
|2
| Newaygo
|1
|
| Oakland
|1365
|48
| Oceana
|2
|
| Ogemaw
|4
|
| Osceola
|2
|
| Otsego
|17
|
| Ottawa
|28
|
| Roscommon
|1
|
| Saginaw
|36
|
| Sanilac
|5
|
| Shiawassee
|8
|
| St. Clair
|25
|
| St. Joseph
|3
|
| Tuscola
|5
|1
| Van Buren
|4
|
| Washtenaw
|266
|6
| Wayne
|1394
|31
| Wexford
|2
|
| Other*
|78
|
| Out of State
|17
|
| Total
|6498
|184
City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.
*MDOC
Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex
| Sex
|%
| Male
|49%
| Female
|51%
Percentage of Cases by Age
| Age
|%
| 0 to 19 years
|1%
| 20 to 29 years
|9%
| 30 to 39 years
|13%
| 40 to 49 years
|17%
| 50 to 59 years
|20%
| 60 to 69 years
|19%
| 70 to 79 years
|13%
| 80+ years
|8%
Overall Percentage of Deceased by Sex
| Sex
|%
| Male
|68%
| Female
|32%
Age Data of Overall Deceased
| Average Age
|67.5 years
| Median Age
|68 years
| Age Range
|25-97 years