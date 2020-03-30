      Breaking News
President Trump Approves Governor Whitmer’s Request for Major Disaster Declaration

Michigan COVID-19 Cases Increase by More than 1,000

Ann Williams
Mar 30, 2020 @ 4:09pm
source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake

COVID-19 cases in Michigan have increased by more than 1,000 in the past day. State health officials reports Monday’s total stands at 6,498. There have been 184 deaths, most of them in Wayne County, which has the highest number of cases, followed by Oakland and
Macomb Counties.

Saginaw County now has 36 confirmed cases, while Bay and Midland Counties each have 9. Isabella and Tuscola Counties each have 5 cases and one death. Gladwin County has two cases, and in Genesee County, there have been 150 cases and 7 deaths. Below is a table from the state website showing the latest data. To view this and more information on coronavirus in Michigan, visit michigan.gov/coronavirus

This information is updated daily at 3 p.m., with COVID-19 results included as of 10 a.m..

Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
  County Cases Deaths
  Allegan 2
  Antrim 2
  Barry 1
  Bay 9
  Berrien 32
  Calhoun 17
  Cass 4
  Charlevoix 4
  Cheboygan 1
  Clare 1
  Clinton 19
  Crawford 1
  Delta 1
  Detroit City 1801 52
  Eaton 15
  Emmet 4
  Genesee 150 7
  Gladwin 2
  Gogebic 1 1
  Grand Traverse 7
  Gratiot 3
  Hillsdale 12 1
  Houghton 1
  Huron 3
  Ingham 73
  Ionia 4
  Iosco 1
  Isabella 5 1
  Jackson 37 1
  Kalamazoo 24 1
  Kalkaska 5
  Kent 96 1
  Lapeer 6
  Leelanau 1
  Lenawee 15
  Livingston 64 2
  Macomb 728 27
  Manistee 1
  Marquette 3
  Mecosta 2 1
  Midland 9
  Missaukee 1 1
  Monroe 45
  Montcalm 4
  Muskegon 18 2
  Newaygo 1
  Oakland 1365 48
  Oceana 2
  Ogemaw 4
  Osceola 2
  Otsego 17
  Ottawa 28
  Roscommon 1
  Saginaw 36
  Sanilac 5
  Shiawassee 8
  St. Clair 25
  St. Joseph 3
  Tuscola 5 1
  Van Buren 4
  Washtenaw 266 6
  Wayne 1394 31
  Wexford 2
  Other* 78
  Out of State 17
  Total 6498 184

City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

*MDOC

 

Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex
  Sex %
  Male 49%
  Female 51%

 

 

Percentage of Cases by Age
  Age %
  0 to 19 years 1%
  20 to 29 years 9%
  30 to 39 years 13%
  40 to 49 years 17%
  50 to 59 years 20%
  60 to 69 years 19%
  70 to 79 years 13%
  80+ years 8%

 

 

Overall Percentage of Deceased by Sex
  Sex %
  Male 68%
  Female 32%

 

 

Age Data of Overall Deceased
  Average Age 67.5 years
  Median Age 68 years
  Age Range 25-97 years

 

