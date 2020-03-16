Michigan COVID-19 Cases Now at 53
Coronaviruses research, conceptual illustration. Vials of blood in a centrifuge being tested for coronavirus infection. (Alpha Media Image Library)
Here is the latest information on COVID-19 cases from State of Michigan officials, released late Sunday night:
LANSING, MICH. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today 20 positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 53.
The cases include:
- Washtenaw County, three adult males, all with a history of international travel.
- Detroit, adult female with unknown travel history.
- Oakland County, adult female with contact with a person with COVID-19.
- Detroit, adult female with contact with a person with COVID-19.
- Macomb County, adult female with unknown travel history.
- Oakland County, male child with contact with a person with COVID-19
- Kent County, adult male with unknown travel history and unknown contact history.
- Oakland County, adult male with unknown travel and contact history.
- Wayne County, adult male with unknown travel and contact history.
- Ottawa County, adult female with unknown travel and contact history.
- St. Clair County, adult female with contact with a person with COVID-19.
- Macomb County, two adult males with no travel or contact reported.
- Wayne County, adult male with no travel or contact reported.
- Oakland County, adult male with international travel history.
- Oakland County, adult male with no history of travel or contacts.
- Detroit, adult female with no history of travel or contacts.
- Kent County, adult male with history of domestic travel.
COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.
They include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Shortness of breath.This is a rapidly evolving situation.
Updates will be posted to Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.