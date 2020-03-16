      Breaking News
Bay County Resident Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Michigan COVID-19 Cases Now at 53

Ann Williams
Mar 16, 2020 @ 10:14am
Here is the latest information on COVID-19 cases from State of Michigan officials, released late Sunday night:

LANSING, MICHThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today 20 positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 53.

 The cases include:

  • Washtenaw County, three adult males, all with a history of international travel.
  • Detroit, adult female with unknown travel history.
  • Oakland County, adult female with contact with a person with COVID-19.
  • Detroit, adult female with contact with a person with COVID-19.
  • Macomb County, adult female with unknown travel history.
  • Oakland County, male child with contact with a person with COVID-19
  • Kent County, adult male with unknown travel history and unknown contact history.
  • Oakland County, adult male with unknown travel and contact history.
  • Wayne County, adult male with unknown travel and contact history.
  • Ottawa County, adult female with unknown travel and contact history.
  • St. Clair County, adult female with contact with a person with COVID-19.
  • Macomb County, two adult males with no travel or contact reported.
  • Wayne County, adult male with no travel or contact reported.
  • Oakland County, adult male with international travel history.
  • Oakland County, adult male with no history of travel or contacts.
  • Detroit, adult female with no history of travel or contacts.
  • Kent County, adult male with history of domestic travel.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.

 They include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Shortness of breath.This is a rapidly evolving situation.

 Updates will be posted to Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

