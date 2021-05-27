Michigan Court of Appeals Rules Adult Charges Dropped in I-75 Rock Throwing Case
(Alpha Media file photo)
A Michigan Court of Appeals panel of judges has ruled that adult charges against 4 Genessee county teens be dropped in favor of Juvenile sentences in the 2017 I-75 Rock throwing case.
Mark Sekelsky, Mikadyn Payne, Trevor Gray, and Alexzander Miller were accused of throwing rocks off the Dodge rd overpass onto the southbound lanes of I-75 in Vienna Township in October 2017.
32-year-old Kenneth White was killed as a result of rocks crashing through the windshield of a work truck he was a passenger in.
The four, who were ages 15 and 16 at the time, were initially charged as adults with second-degree murder.
The three judge Court of Appeals panel overruled that Genesee County judge Joseph Farah by a 2 to 1 vote in his decision against dropping the adult charges. .
Miller was released from custody on bond last summer, while Gray, Payne and Sekelsky have remained in jail since the 2017 incident.