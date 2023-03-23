Michigan Couple Waives Extradition Hearing in Kansas Double Murder

An Ogemaw County couple accused of murdering a husband and wife in Kansas have wiaved their extradition hearing.

29-year old Kallie Peters and 33-year-old Steven Pierce are accused of killing 75-year old Valerie Krissman and 80-year old Roland Krissman of Junction City, who were found dead in their home after a welfare check. Police place a tentative date of their deaths at March 11.

Peters and Pierce were arrested in Saginaw after trying to sell a vehicle believed to be owned by the Krissmans for $200. Police say a Rottweiler puppy in possession of Peters and Pierce attacked the man trying to buy the car, and the couple tried to flee with the vehicle after collecting the money but were stopped by the car buyer’s son, who held the couple until police arrived.

It isn’t known if there was a relationship between the Krissman’s and the suspects.