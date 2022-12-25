January 17, 2023 2:00PM – 4:00PM

Zoom Webinar

Contact: ,

Learn how to prepare and sell foods to the public under Michigan’s Cottage Food Law. This two-hour workshop combines education about the Michigan Cottage Food Law and the food safety aspects of preparing and selling cottage foods safely and successfully. Michigan Cottage Food Law allows residents to manufacture foods in home kitchens and storing those products at home. Topics include preparing, packaging, labeling, storing, and transporting cottage foods.

Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Inspector will be available for the Q&A portion of this workshop.



MSU Product Center joins us to cover the business aspects of the Michigan Cottage Food Law.

Participants that attend the full program will receive a Michigan Cottage Food Law/ Food Safety Certificate.

This is a free workshop, taught by MSU Extension Food Safety Educators and MSU Product Center Educators.

Date: