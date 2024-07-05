Michigan Corrections Officers Organization Calls for National Guard Help

An organization representing corrections officers around Michigan is calling on Governor Whitmer to activate the National Guard to help in the state’s prisons.

In a letter to the governor, Michigan Corrections Organization President Byron Osborn said dangerous working conditions for corrections officers have “persisted and worsened” under Whitmer’s watch. Osborn cited large numbers of officers working mandatory 16-hour overtime shifts each week in short-staffed prisons being unsafe not only for workers, but also for prisoners. The letter calls on Whitmer to have the National Guard to provide custody support to prisons until a permanent solution can be introduced.

In a response to the letter, the Michigan Department of Corrections said it’s been focusing on recruitment for several years, and has seen vacancy levels fall to between 4.3% vacancy and 36.3%, with half of the state’s prisons under 15% vacancy as of April. The department also says it’s had to close housing units to reduce staffing needs, and is rolling out raises for officers with over 3 1/2 years effective October 1st.