Michigan Coronavirus Cases Top 17,000
source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake
Michigan health officials report a total of 17, 221 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. The number of deaths from the virus is now at 727, including the first two reported in Saginaw County. Both of the victims were men, above the age of 75. In Genesee County, a nurse who worked at McLaren Flint has also died.
There have been 139 cases of the virus in Saginaw County so far, 30 in Bay County and 22 in Midland County. Tuscola County has also had 22 cases, including two deaths. Isabella County reports 16 cases and 2 deaths.
Below is a look at the statewide data, available here: www.michigan.gov/coronavirus
This information is updated daily at 3 p.m., with COVID-19 results included as of 10 a.m..
Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County updated 4/6/2020
|County
|Cases
|Reported Deaths
|Allegan
|15
|
|Antrim
|5
|
|Arenac
|3
|
|Barry
|7
|
|Bay
|30
|
|Berrien
|60
|1
|Branch
|15
|1
|Calhoun
|41
|1
|Cass
|7
|1
|Charlevoix
|8
|
|Cheboygan
|8
|1
|Chippewa
|1
|
|Clare
|3
|
|Clinton
|56
|1
|Crawford
|2
|
|Delta
|7
|
|Detroit City
|5023
|193
|Dickinson
|2
|1
|Eaton
|57
|2
|Emmet
|13
|2
|Genesee
|568
|26
|Gladwin
|4
|
|Gogebic
|3
|1
|Grand Traverse
|14
|3
|Gratiot
|5
|
|Hillsdale
|46
|3
|Houghton
|1
|
|Huron
|4
|
|Ingham
|178
|1
|Ionia
|8
|
|Iosco
|3
|1
|Isabella
|16
|2
|Jackson
|103
|4
|Kalamazoo
|58
|3
|Kalkaska
|8
|2
|Kent
|177
|5
|Lapeer
|49
|
|Leelanau
|2
|
|Lenawee
|32
|
|Livingston
|143
|2
|Luce
|1
|
|Mackinac
|2
|
|Macomb
|2159
|100
|Manistee
|6
|
|Marquette
|15
|2
|Mecosta
|6
|1
|Midland
|22
|
|Missaukee
|1
|1
|Monroe
|117
|
|Montcalm
|15
|
|Muskegon
|33
|4
|Newaygo
|2
|
|Oakland
|3380
|185
|Oceana
|3
|
|Ogemaw
|3
|
|Ontonagon
|1
|
|Osceola
|3
|
|Oscoda
|2
|
|Otsego
|26
|2
|Ottawa
|44
|
|Presque Isle
|1
|
|Roscommon
|5
|
|Saginaw
|139
|2
|Sanilac
|14
|2
|Shiawassee
|24
|
|St Clair
|110
|3
|St Joseph
|11
|
|Tuscola
|22
|2
|Van Buren
|16
|1
|Washtenaw
|539
|10
|Wayne
|3247
|153
|Wexford
|5
|
|Other*
|241
|1
|Unknown
|130
|
|Out of State
|91
|1
|Totals
|17221
|727
City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.
*MDOC
-
Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.
Note on the deaths: Deaths must be reported by health care providers, medical examiners/coroners, and recorded by local health departments in order to be counted.
Note on county classification: For consistency with previous outbreak reporting methodology, the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) has been added as a separate jurisdiction under the “Other” category. This has resulted in the reclassification of some confirmed cases previously indicated among county case counts.
Cumulative Number of Specimens Tested for COVID-19 – Last Updated 4/4/2020 15:00
| Lab Type
|Negative Tests
|Positive Tests
|Total Specimens Tested
| Commercial
|3392
|1202
|4601
| Hospital
|22140
|7589
|29830
| Public Health
|4498
|1644
|6150
| Grand Total
|30030
|10435
|40581
Notes:
This is a new reporting system and additional laboratories will be included over time. Counts of specimens tested positive will not equal number of people with COVID-19. People may have more than one test or may have had their test from an out of state lab.
Total samples tested includes test that were negative, positive, and inconclusive.
Commercial labs only includes data from LabCorp.
Public health labs include the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Laboratories.
Counts represent the total specimens tested, not total patients tested. A patient can have more than one specimen tested, therefore the number of specimens tested may be more than the number of patients tested.
-
Age Data of Overall Deceased
| Average Age
|71.8 years
| Median Age
|73 years
| Age Range
|20-107 years
-
Cases by Sex
| Sex
|Percentage of Overall Cases by Sex
|Percentage of Deceased Cases by Sex
| Male
|46%
|59%
| Female
|50%
|41%
| Unknown
|4%
|<1%
Cases by Age
| Age
|Percentage of Overall Cases by Age
|Percentage of Deceased Cases by Age
| 0 to 19 years
|1%
|0%
| 20 to 29 years
|9%
|1%
| 30 to 39 years
|13%
|2%
| 40 to 49 years
|17%
|5%
| 50 to 59 years
|20%
|12%
| 60 to 69 years
|18%
|20%
| 70 to 79 years
|13%
|27%
| 80+ years
|8%
|34%
| Unkown
|<1%
|0%
-
Cases by Race
| Race
|Percentage of Overall Cases by Race
|Percentage of Deceased Cases by Race
| American Indian or Alaska Native
|<1%
|0%
| Asian/Pacific Islander
|1%
|1%
| Black or African American
|33%
|41%
| Caucasian
|23%
|28%
| Multiple Races
|2%
|1%
| Other
|3%
|2%
| Unknown
|38%
|26%
Cases by Ethnicity
| Ethnicity
|Percentage of Overall Cases by Ethnicity
|Percentage of Deceased Cases by Ethnicity
| Hispanic/Latino
|1%
|<1%
| Non-Hispanic Latino
|46%
|60%
| Unknown
|53%
|40%