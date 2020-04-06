      Breaking News
Governor Signs “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order for Michigan

Michigan Coronavirus Cases Top 17,000

Ann Williams
Apr 6, 2020 @ 3:37pm
source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake

Michigan health officials report a total of 17, 221 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. The number of deaths from the virus is now at 727, including the first two reported in Saginaw County. Both of the victims were men, above the age of 75.  In Genesee County, a nurse who worked at McLaren Flint has also died.

There have been 139 cases of the virus in Saginaw County so far, 30 in Bay County and 22 in Midland County. Tuscola County has also had 22 cases, including two deaths. Isabella County reports 16 cases and 2 deaths.

Below is a look at the statewide data, available here:   www.michigan.gov/coronavirus

This information is updated daily at 3 p.m., with COVID-19 results included as of 10 a.m..

Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County updated 4/6/2020
County Cases Reported Deaths
Allegan 15
Antrim 5
Arenac 3
Barry 7
Bay 30
Berrien 60 1
Branch 15 1
Calhoun 41 1
Cass 7 1
Charlevoix 8
Cheboygan 8 1
Chippewa 1
Clare 3
Clinton 56 1
Crawford 2
Delta 7
Detroit City 5023 193
Dickinson 2 1
Eaton 57 2
Emmet 13 2
Genesee 568 26
Gladwin 4
Gogebic 3 1
Grand Traverse 14 3
Gratiot 5
Hillsdale 46 3
Houghton 1
Huron 4
Ingham 178 1
Ionia 8
Iosco 3 1
Isabella 16 2
Jackson 103 4
Kalamazoo 58 3
Kalkaska 8 2
Kent 177 5
Lapeer 49
Leelanau 2
Lenawee 32
Livingston 143 2
Luce 1
Mackinac 2
Macomb 2159 100
Manistee 6
Marquette 15 2
Mecosta 6 1
Midland 22
Missaukee 1 1
Monroe 117
Montcalm 15
Muskegon 33 4
Newaygo 2
Oakland 3380 185
Oceana 3
Ogemaw 3
Ontonagon 1
Osceola 3
Oscoda 2
Otsego 26 2
Ottawa 44
Presque Isle 1
Roscommon 5
Saginaw 139 2
Sanilac 14 2
Shiawassee 24
St Clair 110 3
St Joseph 11
Tuscola 22 2
Van Buren 16 1
Washtenaw 539 10
Wayne 3247 153
Wexford 5
Other* 241 1
Unknown 130
Out of State 91 1
Totals 17221 727

City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

*MDOC

  • Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and subject to change.  As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.

    Note on the deaths: Deaths must be reported by health care providers, medical examiners/coroners, and recorded by local health departments in order to be counted.

    Note on county classification: For consistency with previous outbreak reporting methodology, the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) has been added as a separate jurisdiction under the “Other” category. This has resulted in the reclassification of some confirmed cases previously indicated among county case counts.

     

    Cumulative Number of Specimens Tested for COVID-19 – Last Updated 4/4/2020 15:00
      Lab Type Negative Tests Positive Tests Total Specimens Tested
      Commercial 3392 1202 4601
      Hospital 22140 7589 29830
      Public Health 4498 1644 6150
      Grand Total 30030 10435 40581

    Notes:
    This is a new reporting system and additional laboratories will be included over time.  Counts of specimens tested positive will not equal number of people with COVID-19. People may have more than one test or may have had their test from an out of state lab. 
    Total samples tested includes test that were negative, positive, and inconclusive.
    Commercial labs only includes data from LabCorp.
    Public health labs include the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Laboratories.
    Counts represent the total specimens tested, not total patients tested. A patient can have more than one specimen tested, therefore the number of specimens tested may be more than the number of patients tested.

     

  •  
    Age Data of Overall Deceased
      Average Age 71.8 years
      Median Age 73 years
      Age Range 20-107 years

     

  • Cases by Sex
      Sex Percentage of Overall Cases by Sex Percentage of Deceased Cases by Sex
      Male 46% 59%
      Female 50% 41%
      Unknown 4% <1%

     

     

    Cases by Age
      Age Percentage of Overall Cases by Age Percentage of Deceased Cases by Age
      0 to 19 years 1% 0%
      20 to 29 years 9% 1%
      30 to 39 years 13% 2%
      40 to 49 years 17% 5%
      50 to 59 years 20% 12%
      60 to 69 years 18% 20%
      70 to 79 years 13% 27%
      80+ years 8% 34%
      Unkown <1% 0%

     

  • Cases by Race
      Race Percentage of Overall Cases by Race Percentage of Deceased Cases by Race
      American Indian or Alaska Native <1% 0%
      Asian/Pacific Islander 1% 1%
      Black or African American 33% 41%
      Caucasian 23% 28%
      Multiple Races 2% 1%
      Other 3% 2%
      Unknown 38% 26%

     

    Cases by Ethnicity
      Ethnicity Percentage of Overall Cases by Ethnicity Percentage of Deceased Cases by Ethnicity
      Hispanic/Latino 1% <1%
      Non-Hispanic Latino 46% 60%
      Unknown 53% 40%

     

