Michigan Coronavirus Cases Still Rising
source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake
The number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan increased by nearly 1,000 between Sunday and Monday. The total number of cases on Monday was 25,635. The statewide death toll stands at 1,602. State health officials’ data shows 443 people have recovered from COVID-19.
Saginaw County now has had 293 confirmed cases of the virus, and 13 people have died. Bay County cases total 59, with two deaths; and Midland County has had 33 cases and one person has died.
A look at data from each Michigan County is posted below. You can see additional data and more information on coronavirus in Michigan at:
https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163_98173—,00.html
This information is updated daily at 3 p.m., with COVID-19 results included as of 10 a.m.
Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County updated 4/13/2020
|County
|Cases
|Reported Deaths
|Allegan
|23
|
|Antrim
|8
|
|Arenac
|5
|
|Barry
|11
|
|Bay
|59
|2
|Berrien
|105
|4
|Branch
|29
|2
|Calhoun
|83
|2
|Cass
|11
|1
|Charlevoix
|11
|1
|Cheboygan
|12
|1
|Clare
|4
|1
|Clinton
|93
|4
|Crawford
|12
|1
|Delta
|9
|1
|Detroit City
|6781
|395
|Dickinson
|3
|2
|Eaton
|74
|5
|Emmet
|21
|2
|Genesee
|988
|77
|Gladwin
|4
|
|Gogebic
|4
|1
|Grand Traverse
|17
|3
|Gratiot
|7
|
|Hillsdale
|77
|7
|Houghton
|1
|
|Huron
|6
|
|Ingham
|254
|4
|Ionia
|15
|2
|Iosco
|4
|1
|Isabella
|41
|4
|Jackson
|172
|6
|Kalamazoo
|91
|7
|Kalkaska
|14
|2
|Kent
|311
|13
|Lake
|2
|
|Lapeer
|106
|6
|Leelanau
|4
|
|Lenawee
|50
|
|Livingston
|225
|5
|Luce
|1
|
|Mackinac
|4
|
|Macomb
|3418
|240
|Manistee
|10
|
|Marquette
|24
|4
|Mason
|2
|
|Mecosta
|11
|1
|Menominee
|1
|
|Midland
|33
|1
|Missaukee
|1
|1
|Monroe
|190
|7
|Montcalm
|22
|1
|Montmorency
|1
|
|Muskegon
|68
|4
|Newaygo
|6
|
|Oakland
|5073
|347
|Oceana
|3
|1
|Ogemaw
|4
|
|Osceola
|5
|
|Oscoda
|4
|
|Otsego
|34
|2
|Ottawa
|69
|2
|Presque Isle
|2
|
|Roscommon
|9
|
|Saginaw
|293
|13
|Sanilac
|23
|2
|Schoolcraft
|3
|
|Shiawassee
|53
|1
|St Clair
|206
|7
|St Joseph
|21
|1
|Tuscola
|45
|7
|Van Buren
|22
|1
|Washtenaw
|736
|18
|Wayne
|4867
|365
|Wexford
|7
|1
|MDOC*
|370
|8
|FCI**
|21
|
|Unknown
|78
|4
|Out of State
|148
|1
|Totals
|25635
|1602