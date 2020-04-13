      Breaking News
Michigan’s Unemployment Website Crashes From High Volume Filings

Michigan Coronavirus Cases Still Rising

Ann Williams
Apr 13, 2020 @ 5:49pm
source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake

The number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan increased by nearly 1,000 between Sunday and Monday. The total number of cases on Monday was 25,635. The statewide death toll stands at 1,602. State health officials’ data shows 443 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Saginaw County now has had 293 confirmed cases of the virus, and 13 people have died. Bay County cases total 59, with two deaths; and Midland County has had 33 cases and one person has died.

A look at data from each Michigan County is posted below. You can see additional data and more information on coronavirus in Michigan at:

https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163_98173—,00.html

This information is updated daily at 3 p.m., with COVID-19 results included as of 10 a.m.

Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County updated 4/13/2020
County Cases Reported Deaths
Allegan 23
Antrim 8
Arenac 5
Barry 11
Bay 59 2
Berrien 105 4
Branch 29 2
Calhoun 83 2
Cass 11 1
Charlevoix 11 1
Cheboygan 12 1
Clare 4 1
Clinton 93 4
Crawford 12 1
Delta 9 1
Detroit City 6781 395
Dickinson 3 2
Eaton 74 5
Emmet 21 2
Genesee 988 77
Gladwin 4
Gogebic 4 1
Grand Traverse 17 3
Gratiot 7
Hillsdale 77 7
Houghton 1
Huron 6
Ingham 254 4
Ionia 15 2
Iosco 4 1
Isabella 41 4
Jackson 172 6
Kalamazoo 91 7
Kalkaska 14 2
Kent 311 13
Lake 2
Lapeer 106 6
Leelanau 4
Lenawee 50
Livingston 225 5
Luce 1
Mackinac 4
Macomb 3418 240
Manistee 10
Marquette 24 4
Mason 2
Mecosta 11 1
Menominee 1
Midland 33 1
Missaukee 1 1
Monroe 190 7
Montcalm 22 1
Montmorency 1
Muskegon 68 4
Newaygo 6
Oakland 5073 347
Oceana 3 1
Ogemaw 4
Osceola 5
Oscoda 4
Otsego 34 2
Ottawa 69 2
Presque Isle 2
Roscommon 9
Saginaw 293 13
Sanilac 23 2
Schoolcraft 3
Shiawassee 53 1
St Clair 206 7
St Joseph 21 1
Tuscola 45 7
Van Buren 22 1
Washtenaw 736 18
Wayne 4867 365
Wexford 7 1
MDOC* 370 8
FCI** 21
Unknown 78 4
Out of State 148 1
Totals 25635 1602

 

 

 

 

