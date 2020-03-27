Michigan Coronavirus Cases Now Above 3,000
source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan increased by about 800 in 24 hours. New data released Friday afternoon shows a total of 3,657 cases, compared to 2,856 on Thursday. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Michigan now stands at 92. A Tuscola County resident is among the dead.
There were 14 cases in Saginaw County, 8 in Midland County and 4 in Bay County. Genesee County has had 91 cases, and 4 deaths.
This information is updated daily at 3 p.m., with COVID-19 results included as of 10 a.m..
Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
| County
|Cases
|Deaths
| Allegan
|1
|
| Barry
|1
|
| Bay
|4
|
| Berrien
|18
|
| Calhoun
|9
|
| Cass
|1
|
| Charlevoix
|4
|
| Clare
|1
|
| Clinton
|8
|
| Crawford
|1
|
| Detroit City
|1075
|23
| Dickson
|1
|
| Eaton
|8
|
| Emmet
|3
|
| Genesee
|91
|4
| Gladwin
|2
|
| Gogebic
|1
|1
| Grand Traverse
|3
|
| Gratiot
|1
|
| Hillsdale
|6
|
| Huron
|1
|
| Ingham
|26
|1
| Ionia
|2
|
| Iosco
|1
|
| Isabella
|4
|
| Jackson
|16
|
| Kalamazoo
|11
|
| Kalkaska
|4
|
| Kent
|45
|1
| Lapeer
|4
|
| Leelanau
|1
|
| Lenawee
|8
|
| Livingston
|31
|1
| Macomb
|404
|14
| Manistee
|1
|
| Marquette
|1
|
| Mecosta
|1
|1
| Midland
|8
|
| Missaukee
|1
|
| Monroe
|28
|
| Montcalm
|3
|
| Muskegon
|6
|2
| Newaygo
|1
|
| Oakland
|824
|26
| Oceana
|1
|
| Ogemaw
|1
|
| Otsego
|7
|
| Ottawa
|21
|
| Roscommon
|1
|
| Saginaw
|14
|
| Sanilac
|2
|
| Shiawassee
|2
|
| St. Clair
|15
|
| Tuscola
|2
|1
| Van Buren
|3
|
| Washtenaw
|150
|3
| Wayne
|735
|14
| Wexford
|1
|
| Other
|23
|
| Out of State
|8
|
| Total
|3657
|92
City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.
Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex
| Sex
|%
| Male
|51%
| Female
|49%
Overall Percentage of Deceased by Sex
| Sex
|%
| Male
|65%
| Female
|34%
| Unknown
|1%
Percentage of Cases by Age
| Age
|%
| 0 to 19 years
|1%
| 20 to 29 years
|8%
| 30 to 39 years
|13%
| 40 to 49 years
|17%
| 50 to 59 years
|19%
| 60 to 69 years
|20%
| 70 to 79 years
|14%
| 80+ years
|8%
Age Data of Overall Deceased
| Average Age
|68.4 years
| Median Age
|70 years
| Age Range
|36-92 years