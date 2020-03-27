Michigan Coronavirus Cases Now Above 3,000

      Breaking News
Ann Williams
Mar 27, 2020 @ 3:46pm
source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan increased by about 800 in 24 hours. New data released Friday afternoon shows a total of 3,657 cases, compared to 2,856 on Thursday. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Michigan now stands at 92. A Tuscola County resident is among the dead.

There were 14 cases in Saginaw County, 8 in Midland County and 4 in Bay County. Genesee County has had 91 cases, and 4 deaths.

Michigan Data

This information is updated daily at 3 p.m., with COVID-19 results included as of 10 a.m..

Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
  County Cases Deaths
  Allegan 1
  Barry 1
  Bay 4
  Berrien 18
  Calhoun 9
  Cass 1
  Charlevoix 4
  Clare 1
  Clinton 8
  Crawford 1
  Detroit City 1075 23
  Dickson 1
  Eaton 8
  Emmet 3
  Genesee 91 4
  Gladwin 2
  Gogebic 1 1
  Grand Traverse 3
  Gratiot 1
  Hillsdale 6
  Huron 1
  Ingham 26 1
  Ionia 2
  Iosco 1
  Isabella 4
  Jackson 16
  Kalamazoo 11
  Kalkaska 4
  Kent 45 1
  Lapeer 4
  Leelanau 1
  Lenawee 8
  Livingston 31 1
  Macomb 404 14
  Manistee 1
  Marquette 1
  Mecosta 1 1
  Midland 8
  Missaukee 1
  Monroe 28
  Montcalm 3
  Muskegon 6 2
  Newaygo 1
  Oakland 824 26
  Oceana 1
  Ogemaw 1
  Otsego 7
  Ottawa 21
  Roscommon 1
  Saginaw 14
  Sanilac 2
  Shiawassee 2
  St. Clair 15
  Tuscola 2 1
  Van Buren 3
  Washtenaw 150 3
  Wayne 735 14
  Wexford 1
  Other 23
  Out of State 8
  Total 3657 92

City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

 

Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex
  Sex %
  Male 51%
  Female 49%

 

Overall Percentage of Deceased by Sex
  Sex %
  Male 65%
  Female 34%
  Unknown 1%

 

Percentage of Cases by Age
  Age %
  0 to 19 years 1%
  20 to 29 years 8%
  30 to 39 years 13%
  40 to 49 years 17%
  50 to 59 years 19%
  60 to 69 years 20%
  70 to 79 years 14%
  80+ years 8%

 

Age Data of Overall Deceased
  Average Age 68.4 years
  Median Age 70 years
  Age Range 36-92 years
