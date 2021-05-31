      Weather Alert

Michigan Beekeeping Webinar June 2021

Terry Henne
May 31, 2021 @ 2:10pm

June 14, 2021

Contact: Ana Heck

 

Photo of honey bees festooning

Please join Michigan State University’s Apiculture Team for our 2021 Michigan Beekeeping Webinar Series!

This webinar’s topic will be announced at a later point in time. More information about this webinar is forthcoming.

You may submit beekeeping questions before the webinar by using the following survey link. Please submit your question(s) by the Wednesday prior to the webinar. Completing the question survey is not required to attend the webinars.

Sign up for MSU’s Pollinators and Pollination Event’s Newsletter. Visit our webinar page for information on Michigan State University Apiculture webinars.

All dates, times, presenters, and topics are subject to change and cancelation.

Photo credit: Dan Wyns

 

 

Register

Popular Posts
Sunday Night Crash Kills One; Injures Another
Invasive Box Tree Moth Detected in Michigan Nurseries, Greenhouses
Homicide Mars Memorial Weekend in Buena Vista
Argument Ends In Shooting And Arrest
Arrests Made In Death Of Bay City Man
Sports News