Michigan Attorney General’s Office Charges Former Bay City Public Safety Director

The former director of the Bay City Department of Public Safety is being charged with a crime.

Michael Cecchini is accused of assaulting a teen in downtown Bay City the night of September 17. Cecchini claims the teen and his two friends were disturbing the peace while riding electric scooters outside his apartment. Cell phone and body camera video show Cecchini jab the teen in the midsection with a flashlight. He was placed on administrative leave by the city while state police investigated the incident, forwarding the case to the Michigan Attorney General’s office.

Cecchini resigned from the position, and is now charged with assault and battery. His next court date is pending.