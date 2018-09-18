Michigan Agriculture Endorses Debbie Stabenow for US Senate

Michigan agricultural organizations are calling U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow a Friend of Agriculture as she runs for another term in office.

In a news conference Tuesday, September 18, ten organizations endorsed Stabenow for the November election. In 2014, Stabenow was chair of the U.S. Senate Agricultural Committee, which developed the 2014 Farm Bill. The bill authorized nearly a trillion dollars in spending for ten years for agricultural businesses and programs, plus a host of other uses.

Michigan Agri-Business Association president Jim Byrum says Stabenow helps ensure Michigan agriculture is well represented.

“In a Farm Bill just in the past few weeks has passed through the United State Senate with 86 votes, a bipartisan effort, (which) proves her effectiveness, influence and commitment to our agricultural industry. We will need that leadership in the years ahead as we tackle other important issues.”

The list of organizations includes: Michigan Farm Bureau, the Michigan Agri-Business Association, Michigan Sugar, Michigan Corn Growers Association, Michigan Milk Producers, Potato Growers of Michigan, Michigan Apple Association, Michigan Vegetable Council, Michigan Nursery and Landscape Association and the Cherry Marketing Institute.

The organizations also list Congressman John Moolenaar, state Senators Jim Stamas and Ken Horn and state representatives Vanessa Guerra and Brian Elder as Friends of Agriculture. Stabenow is running against Republican and veteran John James.