Michigan AG Warns of Flood Related Scams

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning Bay County residents to stay wary of scammers looking to capitalize on wind and flood damage following this week’s weather.
If home repairs are needed before paying for a project, Nessel says residents should research contractors before signing with them, and anyone needing a new vehicle should watch for water-damaged vehicles that may hit the used market. She adds as we all get ready for colder weather, residents everywhere should also be careful with possible utility shutoff scams.