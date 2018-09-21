Michigan AG Launches Investigation of Catholic Priests

The Papal Basilica of St. Peter in the Vatican, or simply St. Peter's Basilica (Italian: Basilica Papale di San Pietro in Vaticano), is an Italian Renaissance church in Vatican City, the papal enclave within the city of Rome. (source: Alpha Media Image Library)

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette has invited the public to submit confidential tips about possible sexual abuse by Michigan priests. A statement on Schuette’s website says a thorough investigation is called for after a grand jury report in Pennsylvania estimated 300 Roman Catholic priests there molested more than 1,000 children since the 1940s. Other states have launched similar investigations as a result of the Pennsylvania report. Schuette also is the Republican candidate for governor.

The Archdiocese of Detroit said it welcomes the investigation, as did the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw, which already has a sexual abuse investigation underway. In a statement following Schuette’s announcement, the Saginaw Diocese said it’s ready to fully cooperate, and while it is “confident the policies and procedures it has put in place and carefully followed for more than 15 years are effective, it welcomes the opportunity to work with law enforcement authorities to determine if there’s more it can do to protect children.”