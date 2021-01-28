Michael Strahan tests positive for COVID-19

▶ Watch Video: Top U.S. health experts issue dire COVID-19 death forecast

Pro football Hall of Famer and “Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan has tested positive for COVID-19, his co-host Robin Roberts announced on Thursday.

“We know that you have noticed that Michael has not been here with us this week,” Roberts said. “He wanted us to let you know that he has tested positive for COVID. He’s at home quarantining right now.”

Michael Strahan has tested positive for COVID-19 and is at home quarantining, “GMA” co-host Robin Roberts said. Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

Fellow host George Stephanopoulos added that many people have reached out to Strahan. “He says thank you for the concern, very grateful for that and the well wishes,” Stephanopoulos said. “He’s also feeling well, looking forward to being back here shortly.”

The host said those in-studio had been cleared to be there by Disney, ABC News’ parent company, following contact tracing per the CDC guidelines.

On a lighter note, Robert said she was in “constant contact” with Strahan via text and that his dog, Enzo, is keeping him “nice and warm.”

Strahan, a former defensive end for the New York Giants, is the latest high-profile figure to reveal a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. Comedian Dave Chappelle cancelled shows last week after testing positive for the virus.

Ellen DeGeneres tested positive for the virus in December and recently returned to hosting her talk show. Last year, Stephanopoulos tested positive after his wife, Ali Wentworth, had been battling COVID-19.