      Weather Alert

Michael Nesmith, Monkees singer-songwriter, has died at 78

CBS News
Dec 10, 2021 @ 4:12pm

Musician Michael Nesmith, who rose to fame as a singer-songwriter and guitarist for The Monkees, died Friday of heart failure at his home in California, the band’s record label, Rhino Records, confirmed to CBS News. He was 78.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Nesmith’s family said he died peacefully Friday morning surrounded by family members at his home in Carmel Valley, California. “We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light that all of you have shown him and us,” the family said.

Nesmith played in a farewell tour that ended nearly a month ago with bandmate Micky Dolenz. The quartet’s other two members died in recent years. Peter Tork died in 2019, and Davy Jones died in 2012.

Mike Nesmith is seen on the set of the television show “The Monkees” circa 1967 in Los Angeles, California.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Popular Posts
78yr old Saginaw Township Man Found in Car Submerged in Shiawassee River
Body of Missing Woman Found in Flint
Toddler Dies in Isabella County Crash
Natural Resources Trust Fund Grants Monitor Township Funding to Improve Kawkawlin River Access Site
Acoustic Receivers In the Saginaw Bay Watershed Will Help Track Threatened Sturgeon
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On