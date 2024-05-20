Michael Cohen Faces More Grilling As Former President Trump’s Hush Money Trial Enters Final Stretch

Former President Donald Trump appears at Manhattan criminal in New York, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Curtis Means/Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial is heading into the final stretch, with prosecutors’ last and star witness expected back on the stand for more grilling before the former president’s lawyers get their chance to put on a case.

The landmark trial will kick back off Monday with more defense cross-examination of former Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

Cohen’s pivotal testimony directly tied Trump to the alleged hush money scheme.

Defense lawyers are trying to paint Cohen as a serial fabulist who’s on a revenge campaign against the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing.