WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Michael Cecchini Pleads No Contest to Assault of Teen

By News Desk
March 7, 2024 10:00AM EST
Share
Michael Cecchini Pleads No Contest to Assault of Teen
(source: Bay City)

The former director of the Bay City Department of Public Safety will not face any jail time after agreeing to a plea deal in an assault and battery case.

In January 20232, Michael Cecchini pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor for a September 2022 incident where he jabbed a young man in the chest with flashlight. The teen and two others were riding Bird Scooters outside Cecchini’s Bay City apartment and initially got into a verbal altercation with him. The incident was captured on cell phone video.

Now Cecchini has pleaded no contest to the charges. He will only have to perform 40 hours of community service, complete an anger management course and have no contact with the victim. However, he must also surrender his M-COLES certification, preventing him prom becoming a police officer in the state of Michigan.

Popular Stories

1

Community Remembers Paraprofessional Killed In Car Crash
2

Flint City Council Member Eric Mays Passes Away
3

Funeral and Visitation Prepared for Flint City Councilman Eric Mays
4

15-Year-Old Arrested after Fight Leads to Shots Fired Outside Saginaw High School Tuesday
5

62-Year-Old Missing from Isabella County