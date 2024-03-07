Michael Cecchini Pleads No Contest to Assault of Teen

The former director of the Bay City Department of Public Safety will not face any jail time after agreeing to a plea deal in an assault and battery case.

In January 20232, Michael Cecchini pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor for a September 2022 incident where he jabbed a young man in the chest with flashlight. The teen and two others were riding Bird Scooters outside Cecchini’s Bay City apartment and initially got into a verbal altercation with him. The incident was captured on cell phone video.

Now Cecchini has pleaded no contest to the charges. He will only have to perform 40 hours of community service, complete an anger management course and have no contact with the victim. However, he must also surrender his M-COLES certification, preventing him prom becoming a police officer in the state of Michigan.