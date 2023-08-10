WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Miami-area village plans peacock vasectomies to curb their population

By CBS News
August 10, 2023 6:12AM EDT
The village of Pinecrest is in a peacock predicament.

The suburban Miami neighborhood is being overrun by birds.

Neighbors complain that the peacocks are driving them cuckoo, scratching up their homes and cars and creating messes on their driveways.

CBS News Miami spotted several of the birds Wednesday.

Pinecrest plans to take part in a pilot program in roughly  month, hoping to curb their population by giving the peacocks vasectomies.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado says if the vasectomy plan works in Pinecrest, it could be implemented in other communities, including South Miami and Coral Gables.

