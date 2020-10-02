MI Supreme Court Rules Gov. Whitmer Exceeded Powers Regarding COVID-19
A protester carries a sign during a rally against Michigan’s coronavirus stay-at-home order at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, May 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
The Michigan Supreme Court has struck down Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders regarding COVID-19. The court has said a 1945 law the governor cited as giving her the authority to close businesses and take over actions to prevent the spread of the virus does not apply. The court said her use of the law was an “unlawful delegation of legislative power to the executive branch in violation of the Michigan Constitution.”
There has been a long dispute between Whitmer, a Democrat, and the Republicans-led Legislature. They have said they’ve been shut out of major orders that have restricted education, the economy and health care.