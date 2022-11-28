WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

MI State Board of Canvassars Expected to Certify Michigan Election Results

By News Desk
November 28, 2022 5:30AM EST
(MNN) – The Michigan Board of State Canvassers meets this morning and is expected to certify results from the November 8th election.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Public comments will be taken at the end of the meeting. The vote for certification follows local county meetings, in which
results were approved over the past two weeks.

The Board of Canvassers for each county verifies votes have been counted properly. County boards have until November 22 to review and approve the election results. The State Board of Canvassers will sign off on the results today.

