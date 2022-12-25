February 27, 2023 – March 10, 2023

Online Using Zoom

Contact: ANR Event Services, [email protected], 517-884-7081

Michigan State University (MSU) Extension invites you to attend the 2023 MI Ag Ideas to Grow With conference, held virtually, February 27 – March 10, 2023.

This unique event was created in 2021 to provide an opportunity for education encompassing many aspects of the agricultural industry and offering a full array of educational sessions for farmers, and others interested in food production and those considering agricultural endeavors.



Educational Content

This two-week educational experience features a variety of tracks focused on livestock production, fruit and vegetable production, crop production, farm business management for beginners, irrigation and drainage, farm stress, the environment, and community food systems.



Sessions will be held using the Zoom platform. Several sessions will be eligible for RUP and CCA credits.

There is no cost to register, but pre-registration is required.

Register