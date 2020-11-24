Mets player suspended after testing positive for PED

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Canó has been suspended for the 2021 season after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced Wednesday. Canó, who had been suspended in 2018 after testing positive for another banned substance, received a 162-game suspension without pay after he tested positive for the steroid Stanozolol, the office said.

Canó, an eight-time All-Star, will forfeit his $24 million salary for the upcoming season as a result of the suspension. After the 2021 season ends, he will have two years left in a $240 million ten-year contract.

Mets president Sandy Alderson said in a statement that he was “extremely disappointed” by the news. “The violation is very unfortunate for him, the organization, our fans, and the sport. The Mets fully support MLB’s efforts toward eliminating performance-enhancing substances from the game,” Alderson said.

Robinson Canó seen on March 11, 2020, in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Rich Schultz / Getty

Canó’s first suspension came in 2018 when he tested positive for the diuretic Furosemide while playing for the Seattle Mariners. MLB.com reported at the time that the drug is often used to help hide banned substances in urine tests, but Canó insisted that he was given the drug in the Dominican Republic to treat a “medical ailment” and that he did not know it was banned.

“I would never do anything to cheat the rules of the game that I love,” Canó said in a statement after the 80-game suspension was announced. He was traded to the New York Mets before the start of the 2019 season.

The 2020 season was Canó’s best in several years, CBS Sports writes. He recorded 10 home runs in 49 games and a batting average of .316.