Mets acting general manager Zack Scott on leave after DWI arrest

The New York Mets have put acting general manager Zack Scott on administrative leave after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated earlier this week. Sandy Alderson, the team’s president, will assume Scott’s responsibilities, the team tweeted Thursday afternoon.

The announcement came just one day after the team said Scott would not travel with the team to Washington, D.C., at the end of the week for a series against the Nationals.

“We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott,” the team tweeted Wednesday. “We take this matter very seriously. Zack will not be traveling with the team for our upcoming road trip while we learn more and determine next steps.”

Scott was arrested in White Plains, New York, at approximately 4:15 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found him asleep at the wheel of a Toyota Highlander, and he then failed a field sobriety test and refused to do a chemical breath test, police said.

Zack Scott seen at Citi Field on June 11, 2021. Jim McIsaac / Getty Images

ESPN reported that Scott had been at a Mets fundraiser at owner Steve Cohen’s house earlier in the evening. Several Mets players were reportedly also at the event.

Scott became the team’s acting general manager after Jared Porter was fired in January over reportedly sending lewd text messages to a female reporter. He previously worked for the Boston Red Sox for 17 seasons.

Scott was scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning, charging documents show.