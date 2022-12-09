WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Merrill CEO Makes Large Donation to Hemlock Public Schools

By News Desk
December 9, 2022 6:00AM EST
Hemlock Public Schools have received a generous donation from the CEO of the Merrill company in Saginaw.

Robert Yackel has given $100,000 to the school system’s Lockwood STEM Center. Yackel, a Hemlock High School graduate, says the students there are the future of the region who will help grow local companies. He says he plans on donating more in the future.

District officials say the funds will be used to expand the center and to develop more programming for the students.

