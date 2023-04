A wind park straddling Saginaw and Midland counties is now online.

DTE Energy’s Meridian Wind Park is the state’s largest wind park, generating 225 megawatts of power, which is enough to power about 78,000 homes. The $300 million investment has 77 turbines across three townships.

DTE plans on adding 1,000 megawatts of renewable energy each year to meet its carbon neutral goal by 2050.