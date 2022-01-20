      Weather Alert

Mental Health Providers Receive Additional Resources Through Regional Website

News Desk
Jan 20, 2022 @ 8:21am

The Great Lakes Bay Regional Alliance, Great Lakes Bay Region Mental Health Partnership initiative and 211 Northeast Michigan have added additional resources to mental health providers on MiHopePortal.com.

These resources are specifically targeted for those involved in providing mental health care to help address compassion fatigue, burnout, plus secondary and vicarious trauma. The region has gained more than 150 mental health providers over the last few years. Supporting mental health providers in the region and throughout the state means providers can also focus on their own health, which improves the quality and access of care in the region.

Resources available include videos, articles, podcasts, books and more, all aimed at addressing the needs of mental health providers.

