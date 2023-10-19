Mental Health Program Available to Teens at MyMichigan Health

The Behavioral Health Services team at MyMichigan Medical Center Midland is offering a free five-week program for high school students to help them understand mental health.

The group will meet on Wednesdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., beginning November 8. The program will cover the symptoms of anxiety and depression, how to respond to trauma, tools for managing anxiety, how to create lasting relationships and resources when someone needs help. Space is limited to high school aged students and dinner will be provided. The program will be held at at the MyMichigan Psychiatry Office at 3007 N. Saginaw Road in Midland.

Registration and parental consent are required. To register, call (989) 837-9090 or toll-free at (800) 999-3199, or register online at mymichigan.org/thrive.