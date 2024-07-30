Men’s Olympic Triathlon Postponed In Paris Over Seine Water Quality Concerns

The Olympic rings are mounted on the Eiffel Tower Friday, June 7, 2024 in Paris. The Paris Olympics organizers mounted the rings on the Eiffel Tower on Friday as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the Summer Games. The 95-foot-long and 43-foot-high structure of five rings, made entirely of recycled French steel, will be displayed on the south side of the 135-year-old historic landmark in central Paris, overlooking the Seine River. (AP Photo//Thomas Padilla)

PARIS (AP) — Concerns about water quality in the Seine River led Paris Olympics organizers to postpone the men’s triathlon.

Officials on Tuesday say they hope the swimming portion of the race will be able to go forward in the long-polluted waterway Wednesday or in the coming days following an expensive cleanup effort.

The women’s competition also is scheduled for Wednesday, but both will only go forward if water tests show safe levels of E. coli and other bacteria in the river.

However, storms or rain are forecast Tuesday night through Thursday, which could complicate efforts to reschedule the events.

Rain generally causes bacteria levels in the Seine to rise.