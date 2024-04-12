Memphis police officer killed in shooting; 1 suspect dead

▶ Watch Video: Memphis police officer, suspect killed in early morning shooting

A police officer in Memphis, Tennessee, was shot and killed when officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle early Friday morning, police said. One suspect was killed and two other officers and another suspect were wounded in an exchange of gunfire during the incident, interim Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said during a news conference.

“We are heartbroken of the lives lost, our fallen officer and this senseless act of violence,” Mayor Paul Young told reporters.

The slain officer was identified by Davis as Joseph McKinney, 26, who had been with the police department for about three years. The slain suspect was identified by the Shelby County district attorney’s office as Jaylen Lobley, 18.

“The men and women of the Memphis Police Department are hurt right now. As chief of police, I am hurt right now at, once again, senseless deaths in our community by gun violence,” Davis said.

The shooting unfolded when officers responded to the suspicious vehicle call at around 2 a.m., Davis said. The occupants of the vehicle opened fire on the officers when they approached, Davis said.

Officers returned fire and the suspects drove away, Davis said. After a short pursuit, the suspect vehicle stopped. One suspect was immediately apprehended, and the other was taken into custody nearby after fleeing the scene. They were both taken to a hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds, Davis said.

One of the wounded officers was taken to the hospital and their condition was not critical, Davis said. The third officer was treated at the scene.

Lobley was arrested last month on auto theft charges and released without bond, Davis said. When he was arrested in March, he had an illegally modified semiautomatic weapon, Davis said.

The second suspect was identified as a 17-year-old.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.