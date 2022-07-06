Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant surprises waitress with $500 tip

▶ Watch Video: Golden State Warriors celebrate NBA Finals victory win with parade

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant surprised a waitress with a $500 tip after dining at a restaurant — and the moment was captured by a videographer making a documentary series about player.

The third episode of the “Ja Morant Docuseries,” which published on YouTube Tuesday, showed a waitress asking Morant who he was after giving her the tip. Morant replied saying he was “Black Jesus.”

After prying a bit further and learning he played for the Grizzlies, the waitress finally recognized the 22-year-old star player – and she audibly gasped. The woman couldn’t stop smiling as she ducked from the camera shot.

A clip of the encounter was seen by hundreds of thousands on Twitter. Many praised Morant for his generosity, and some also pointed out his charitable acts are a normal occurrence with him. The NBA’s reigning Most Improved Player of the Year winner replied to one tweet saying, “Blessings come when you bless others.”

If you’re a Grizzlies fan and don’t follow Ja Morant’s videographer @shotbynie you’re missing out. The YouTube channel he runs is excellent. I’ll share a link below to subscribe. Here’s a clip from the recent vid of Ja tipping a waitress $500. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/33GI81k4oI — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) July 5, 2022

Morant reportedly agreed to a five-year, $193 million contract extension last week, and the total deal could be worth up $231 million, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported. Morant and the Grizzlies also had a productive season, reaching the Western Conference semifinals and losing to the eventual NBA champions, Golden State Warriors.