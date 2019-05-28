Memorial Day Fires in Saginaw and Bay Counties

Fire crews in Bay and Saginaw counties responded to separate house fires Monday, May 27.

Around 10:10 p.m., The Essexville Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Villaire Street for a fully involved structure fire. The occupants of the home made it out safely. The house is considered a total loss. Hampton Township and Bay City fire crews assisted at the scene.

In Saginaw, firefighters responded to the 200 block of South Sixth Street around 11:40 p.m. Officials say one person was at the home when the fire began, but was joined by two others who had left briefly. No one was injured. The fire caused about $6,000 in damages to the home. Crews were on the scene about an hour. The causes of both fires are currently under investigation.

