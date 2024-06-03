Memorial Cup Victory Parade Monday After Saginaw Spirit Clinches Win vs. London Knights

The Saginaw Spirit will celebrate their first ever Memorial Cup Championship with a victory parade Monday, June 3 at noon.

The procession will follow the same route as the Arrival of the Cup Parade at the beginning of the tournament, following Washington Avenue to Johnson Street, then making its way to the Jolt Credit Union Event Park. With their win over the London Knights, the Saginaw Spirit became the first U.S.-based Ontario Hockey League team to win the Memorial Cup, and only the third American club in the tournament’s 104-year history.

Saginaw is also the second-ever team to win as hosts in their first Memorial Cup appearance, following the Knights in 2005.