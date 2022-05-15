Members First Credit Union Raises Thousands for Ukraine Medical Supplies 

As part of its Community Difference Project, Members First Credit Union employees recently donated $2,355 for Ukraine medical supplies. The credit union matched the amount, for a total donation of $4,710.
“I’m so proud of the Members First Credit Union team and their commitment to giving back in thoughtful and impactful ways,” said Bethany Dutcher, VP of Marketing at Members First Credit Union. “The credit union is dedicated to encouraging a better tomorrow and to impact peoples’ lives in positive ways. The funds will help ensure medical teams can continue serving the needs of those impacted in Ukraine.”
The money was sent to the charitable organization Razom, a nonprofit created by Ukrainian Americans. Razom is using the donations where they’re most needed, and has been sending much needed medical supplies like Mobile X-ray machines, bandages, wound dressings, sterile pads and more.