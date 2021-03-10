Meghan wears Princess Diana's diamond bracelet for Oprah interview

▶ Watch Video: Prince Harry opens up about Princess Diana in CBS interview with Oprah

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wore a sentimental piece of jewelry in her new interview with Oprah Winfrey: A diamond bracelet that belonged to Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

Meghan can be seen wearing the tennis bracelet from Diana’s personal collection during the bombshell tell-all interview, which aired Sunday night on CBS. Diana wore the bracelet in several public appearances prior to her death in 1997.

It’s the same bracelet that Harry had previously removed two stones from to craft Meghan’s engagement ring, a spokesperson confirmed to CBS News.

“It’s beautiful, and he designed it. It’s incredible,” Meghan said after he proposed in 2017. “Obviously not being able to meet his mom, it’s so important to me to know that she’s a part of this with us.”

Princess Diana wears the tennis bracelet while talking With Raine, Comtesse De Chambrun (previously Her Stepmother, Countess Raine Spencer) at a private viewing and reception at Christie’s. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Sunday’s interview marked Meghan and Prince Harry’s first major TV appearance since officially leaving their roles in the royal family. They said they would have stayed had they gotten support from the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex made several comparisons to his wife and late mother, citing her experiences as one of the reasons for the couple’s relocation to California.

“I think she would feel very angry with how this has panned out and very sad, but ultimately, all she’d ever want is for us to be happy,” Harry told Oprah of his split from his family.

“I brought what my mom left me,” he continued. “And without that, we would not have been able to do this, so touching back on what my mother would think of this, I think she saw it coming. I certainly felt her presence throughout this whole process.”

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, during their interview with Oprah on CBS. Princess Diana’s bracelet can be seen on Meghan’s left wrist. Harpo Productions / Joe Pugliese

When Harry joined Meghan for their exclusive interview with Oprah, he immediately expressed that he was worried his mother’s story would repeat itself in Meghan.

“You know, for me, I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can’t begin to imagine what it must’ve been like for [my mother] going through this process by herself all those years ago,” Harry said.

He also said, “My biggest concern was history repeating itself.”

Harry also revealed that he will always love his father, Prince Charles, but he is “disappointed” by him. As for his brother, Prince William, Harry said he “loves him to bits” but “we’re on different paths.”

The couple announced they were expecting a second baby on Valentine’s Day, exactly 37 years after Princess Diana announced her pregnancy, but waited until the interview to reveal the gender of the child: A girl.

The news comes just months after Meghan revealed she suffered a miscarriage in July 2020. The two said they are excited and “extremely grateful” for the pregnancy, and the chance to have a daughter.

“What more could you ask for?” Harry said.