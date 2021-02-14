Meghan Markle and Prince Harry expecting second child

▶ Watch Video: Harry and Meghan bid farewell to royal life

Baby Archie will soon be a big brother. Meghan and Harry are expecting their second child, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to CBS News on Sunday.

The couple is “overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” the spokesperson added.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement to CBS News that Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and the entire family are “delighted” by the news of the new baby.

Photographer and friend, Misan Harriman, snapped a sweet image of the duo remotely, which appears to show a pregnant Meghan, and shared it Sunday on social media. The black-and-white image shows the couple sitting in the grass beneath a tree.

“Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow,” wrote Harriman. “Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!”

The news comes just months after Meghan revealed she suffered a miscarriage in July 2020. In a piece for The New York Times, she detailed the deep sadness and loss she and Harry experienced

In the work, she wrote that she felt a sharp cramp and fell to the floor right after she had changed Archie’s diaper. “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” she said.

Describing the “unbearable grief” of miscarrying a child, Meghan wrote that it was a topic that continued to be “taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning.”

The couple married in 2018 and had little Archie in May of the following year.

The couple announced they were stepping down from their “senior” royal roles in early 2020, a decision that shocked the British establishment. The move came following reports that Meghan was very unhappy with life within the royal family and tired of the constant media intrusion. The pair has since moved to the United States and now live in California.

While they may no longer be working royals, the couple has certainly kept busy. They finalized a multiyear deal with Spotify in December to host and produce “uplifting” audio projects and podcasts. They also signed a deal with Netflix to create children’s programming, documentaries, feature films and scripted shows.