Megan Thee Stallion shares letter of thanks from Rep. Waters

Megan Thee Stallion received widespread praise earlier this year when she penned a powerful New York Times op-ed about the disrespect that Black women face. On Monday, the rapper shared a letter she received from one of the most powerful women in politics: Rep. Maxine Waters.

In the letter, which Megan shared on Instagram, Waters thanked her for bringing attention “to the plight of Black women.” “You are so right that Black women have paved the way and have done so by leading with courage and bravery,” Waters wrote.

In the editorial, published in October, Megan wrote about how Black women were again expected “to deliver victory for Democratic candidates” in the weeks leading up to the presidential election. “We have gone from being unable to vote legally to a highly courted voting bloc – all in little more than a century,” she wrote. “Despite this and despite the way so many have embraced messages about racial justice this year, Black women are still constantly disrespected and disregarded in so many areas of life.”

In her letter, Waters touched upon this, saying that Black women are too often overlooked, yet are the glue for their families and communities and “a crucial part of the fabric of this country.”

“We see that – in your career and your tremendous success, despite the obstacles that have com your way,” Waters continued.

The op-ed was not the only time Megan, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, used her platform to advocate for Black women. The rapper dedicated her “Saturday Night Live” performance earlier this year to protecting Black women. She played recordings of Malcolm X and Tamika Mallory, who criticized Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for his handling of the Breonna Taylor case.

She also shared her own words: “We need to protect our Black women and love our Black women, because at the end of the day, we need our Black women.” She also talked about the need to protect Black men, saying “we’re tired of seeing hashtags about Black men.”

Waters told Megan she is “incredibly proud” of how the artist has used her platform to uplift Black women. “I know that Black women and girls thank you for the way you so fiercely have their back,” Waters wrote. “I hope that during trying times you take comfort in knowing I am fighting for you, and all Black women, every single day.”

Megan, who is originally from Texas, shared the California congresswoman’s letter with a simple caption: “One of the highlights of my year was getting a letter from Congress Woman @repmaxinewaters,” she wrote. “I am so honored to be recognized by such an amazing woman and I promise to keep using my voice and encourage others to use theirs !”