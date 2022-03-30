Meet Viktor: Elliot Page’s “Umbrella Academy” character comes out

▶ Watch Video: Elliot Page opens up to Oprah Winfrey in first TV interview since coming out as transgender

Meet Viktor: “Umbrella Academy” star Elliot Page has announced that his character will come out of as transgender in the show’s upcoming third season.

The actor shared the news on Tuesday with a photo still from the upcoming production. “Meet Viktor Hargreeves,” the actor wrote Tuesday. “Welcome to the family, Viktor — we’re so happy you’re here,” Netflix and the official “Umbrella Academy” accounts responded.

Page’s character will be known as Viktor and go by he/him/his pronouns, CBS News confirmed. Season 3 finds Viktor and the rest of the Hargreeves siblings dealing with the aftermath of preventing an apocalypse in 1963, and their return to find a world very different than the one they left behind.

The news comes months after Page publicly announced that he was transgender in December 2021. “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive,” said Page. “To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

Since coming out, Page has been vocal about transgender rights and activism. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the actor said he was focused on using his privilege to uplift the community.

“I wanted to share with people just how much it has changed my life,” Page said. “And I want people to know that not only has it, you know, been life changing for me. I do believe it’s life-saving, and it’s the case for so many people.”